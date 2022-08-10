Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019SC Clubs All FIRs Against Nupur Sharma, Transfers to Delhi Police For Probe

SC Clubs All FIRs Against Nupur Sharma, Transfers to Delhi Police For Probe

Further, all the clubbed FIRs against Nupur Sharma have been transferred to Delhi Police for investigation.
The Quint
India
Published:

Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.</p></div>

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 10 August, clubbed all FIRs against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her controversial statement again Prophet Mohammad.

Further, all the clubbed FIRs against Nupur Sharma have been transferred to Delhi Police for investigation.

(This is a developing story. The copy will be updated.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT