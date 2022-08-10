SC Clubs All FIRs Against Nupur Sharma, Transfers to Delhi Police For Probe

Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 10 August, clubbed all FIRs against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her controversial statement again Prophet Mohammad.
Further, all the clubbed FIRs against Nupur Sharma have been transferred to Delhi Police for investigation.
(This is a developing story. The copy will be updated.)
