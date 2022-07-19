Bihar Man Says Attacked With Knife for Post on Nupur Sharma, Police Deny Claim

Speaking to the media at a hospital, the injured youth said that he was with a friend at a tea stall when one of the accused stabbed him five to six times from the back.

"I was watching my Whatsapp status (on Nupur Sharma) when they attacked," he said, as quoted by Dainik Bhaskar.

The family of the injured youth, identified as Ankit Kumar Jha, claimed that the police registered an FIR after removing Sharma's name from the complaint that they had filed, reported Hindustan Times.