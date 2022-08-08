Supreme Court Grants Protection to Times Now's Navika Kumar Over Prophet Row

Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Law  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Supreme Court Grants Protection to Times Now's Navika Kumar Over Prophet Row

Nupur Sharma had made offensive remarks against Prophet Muhammad on Kumar's tv show.
The Quint
Law
Published:

Navika Kumar.

|

(Photo: Facebook/Navika Kumar.)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Navika Kumar.</p></div>

The Supreme Court on Monday, 8 August, granted interim protection to Times Now anchor Navika Kumar from several complaints lodged against her over offensive remarks made by former Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma against Prophet Muhammad on her show.

(This story will be updated with more details.)

