'Will Do Everything in Power To Support Ukraine': UK Bans More Exports to Russia

UK PM Boris Johnson with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
(Photo: PTI)
The United Kingdom (UK) on Tuesday, 26 April, has decided on cutting all tariffs on the goods imported from Ukraine, simultaneously putting a strict ban on certain technology exports to Moscow in Russia. The imported goods include key elements like honey, barley, and poultry.
The decision is a gesture of solidarity towards Ukraine in the ongoing war declared on it by Russian President Vladimir Putin, and in addition, UK obliging Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's direct request.
The UK has also announced prohibition of "products and technology that Russia could use to repress the heroic people of Ukraine," which could also comprise equipment for surveillance and interception.
In the beginning of the month, the UK had expressed their commitment to cease all imports of Russian coal and oil by the end of the year, with gas to follow as soon as possible.
The UK has imposed heavy sanctions on Russia over the war in Ukraine.
Two weeks ago, the United States Congress had also voted to end normal trade relations with Russia, also codifying the ban on oil imports from the Vladimir Putin regime.
(With inputs from AFP.)