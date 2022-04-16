ADVERTISEMENT
Russia Bans Entry of UK PM Boris Johnson, Other Top Officials Over Sanctions
The retaliatory move comes after heavy sanctions were imposed on Moscow by the UK over the war in Ukraine.
The Kremlin on Saturday, 16 April, banned the entry of United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other top British officials into Russia, as per the Russian Foreign Ministry.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
×