Ukraine War: Zelenskyy Calls for Russia’s Expulsion From the UNSC

In the aftermath of the Bucha killings, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an address to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Tuesday, 5 April, called for Russia's expulsion from the top decision-making body.

He also challenged the UNSC saying that if the council cannot find a way to stop Russia's actions in Ukraine, it should "dissolve", because it proves "there is nothing that you can do besides conversation".

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has blamed Russia for civilian killings in areas around Ukraine capital Kyiv and stated that more atrocities are expected to come to light as Russian troops continue to retreat from the region.