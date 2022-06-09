Response on Prophet Row Not Enough, PM Modi Could Have Diffused It: Hamid Ansari

A file photo of former vice president Mohammad Hamid Ansari.
Speaking on the Prophet row and the global outrage from 16 nations, India's former Vice-President and a career diplomat, Hamid Ansari, on Wednesday, 8 June, said that the statements issued by the embassy is “not enough".
Adding that it is not enough for the official spokesperson to issue a clarification, Ansari said, “This should have been dealt with at an appropriate political level…Prime Minister Narendra Modi could have diffused the issue but no one thought it fit to do this at an appropriate time,” NDTV reported.
They also pointed out that the ruling party has taken action against these leaders. The ruling party also issued a strong statement, saying it is "strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion.”
However, all of it falls short, Ansari reiterated
Despite demands and condemnation from the opposition, PM Modi has maintained silence on the issue.
Highlighting the importance of the Gulf for India, Ansari said that there are 52 member countries of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), "which is an important voting block in the United Nations".
He added, "So, it is not a question of a particular country taking opposition which offends us. It is a question of 52 members of the United Nations taking opposition on a matter which there was uncalled for intervention by the spokesperson of a particular party," NDTV reported.
Stating that the backlash was "inevitable", Ansari added, "This is not a matter of an individual. It affects a community of a particular faith... if it affects every Muslim on the globe then such a reaction is bound to happen.”
(With inputs from NDTV.)