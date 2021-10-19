Red Alert Issued for 10 Dams in Kerala, Heavy Rainfall Predicted Till 24 Oct

As continuous rains lashed across Kerala, the shutters of the Idukki dam, which was nearing capacity, were opened around 11 am on Tuesday, 19 October.

Water from the two shutters of the other prominent dam, Idamalayar, on Periyar's tributaries in Ernakulam district, will also be opened by 80 centimetres each on Tuesday.

Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan and state Health Minister Veena George said at a press conference that a red alert has been issued for 10 dams in Kerala.