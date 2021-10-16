Heavy Rains Lash Kerala, Several Feared Missing in Kottayam
Heavy rains have been lashing the state, leaving roads at several places flooded and normal traffic affected.
Heavy rains inundated Kerala on Saturday, 16 October, leading to waterlogging in several areas. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued warnings for all 14 districts of the state.
The IMD has issued a red alert for five Kerala districts, namely Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur. An orange alert was issued for seven districts, and yellow alert for two districts.
As many as 12 people are feared missing in the badly-hit Kottayam district due to a landslide in Koottickal village. The army to be deployed for rescue operations in Kottayam.
Fifty families have been shifted from Koottickal to rescue camps in Kottayam district. Kanjirappaly town in the same district has also been flooded.
As per the weather agency, the rains are a result of the development of a low-pressure area over southeast Arabian Sea off Kerala coast.
The Indian Meteorological Department has warned of more rains on Sunday, 17 October.
Revenue Minister K Rajan, who also oversees the Disaster Management Department, has asked Sabarimala pilgrims to not take holy dip in rivers and other water bodies.
CM Pinarayi Vijayan Recommends 'Extreme Caution'
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday issued an advisory, recommending extreme caution, news agency IANS reported.
"A 24-hour alert has to be observed and all those living close to water sources have to be very cautious and no one should venture into the waters. Travelling in hilly areas or places where there is heavy rain should be avoided and areas prone to landslides also have to be watchful," said Vijayan.
Meanwhile, Rajan on Saturday shared the following hotline numbers for assistance:
8606883111
9562103902
9447108954
9400006700
(With inputs from IANS)
