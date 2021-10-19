Kerala Rains: Idukki Dam To Be Opened Tuesday Morning, Red Alert Sounded

File photo of Idukki dam.
(Photo: Wiki Commons)
Following days of incessant rains in Kerala, the Idukki dam is nearing capacity and the shutters of the dam are likely to be opened around 11 am on 19 October, Tuesday, to release excess water.
“Depending on the intensity of the rain and the amount of water flow, a red alert is expected today (18.10.2021) at 6.00 pm and an upper rule level of 2398.86 feet is expected on 19/10/2021 at 7.00 am,” stated a notice from the government, issued at 5 pm on Monday. The district administration has asked the public and all concerned authorities to be vigilant.
Generally, an orange alert is issued when the water level in the dam reaches 2,396.86 feet, and the red alert is sounded when the water level is at 2,397.86 feet.
On 15 October, the water level in the dam had reached 2,390.86 feet, following which the dam management authorities sounded the blue alert.
It received over 4.25 feet of water within 24 hours between 16 October and 17 October. The highest rainfall was recorded in Idukki’s Peermade taluk, which received 305.5mm of rainfall within 24 hours.
The death toll in incidents related to heavy rains, including landslides and flash floods, rose to 22 on Sunday. The casualties occurred on Saturday, due to landslides and flash floods in the hilly areas of Kottayam and Idukki districts following heavy rains.
(Published in an arrangement with The News Minute)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)