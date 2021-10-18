Kerala Floods: Rain Submerged My House in Kottayam, You Could Only See the Roof

I am a resident of Chenappady, in Kottayam district, where the damages are severe due to the overflowing Manimala River. My house, which is around 200-250 metres away from the river, was completely submerged in the river water. All that could be seen was the roof of the house. Two houses beside mine have also been washed away completely in the river current. I had to move to another house in the neighbourhood, which is located at a higher altitude.