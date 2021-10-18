Kerala Floods: Rain Submerged My House in Kottayam, You Could Only See the Roof
'I had to move to another house in the neighbourhood that is on a higher altitude,' says a resident in Kottayam.
Kerala has been witnessing torrential rainfall since Saturday, 16 October, which is accompanied by flash floods and landslides that has wreaked havoc in the state. Kottayam and Idukki are the worst-hit districts in the state where at least 22 people are feared to have lost their lives.
I am a resident of Chenappady, in Kottayam district, where the damages are severe due to the overflowing Manimala River. My house, which is around 200-250 metres away from the river, was completely submerged in the river water. All that could be seen was the roof of the house. Two houses beside mine have also been washed away completely in the river current. I had to move to another house in the neighbourhood, which is located at a higher altitude.
Everything in my house — essential commodities, electric appliances, bed, clothes, have been damaged. Now, since it has stopped raining and water has started receding, everything inside my house is wrapped in mud that came with the flood water. I'm hoping it does not rain heavily any more so I can move back to my house.
Since the bridges across the Manimala River have either broken or been washed away in the water current, I am not able to visit my brother’s house to see the situation at his place.
The river water is still flowing through the road in the city because of which transport services have been disrupted.
The government has deployed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to carry out rescue and relief operations in our city.
We have also received a warning from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) that there could be incessant rain again in the next 24 hours. We hope it doesn’t rain again because whatever little is left with us, will be completely destroyed if it rains again.
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.