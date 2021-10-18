ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Floods: Rain Submerged My House in Kottayam, You Could Only See the Roof

'I had to move to another house in the neighbourhood that is on a higher altitude,' says a resident in Kottayam.

Krishna Prasad
Updated
My Report
3 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Torrential rain, flash floods and landslides has created havoc in Kerala claiming at least 22 lives. </p></div>
i

Kerala has been witnessing torrential rainfall since Saturday, 16 October, which is accompanied by flash floods and landslides that has wreaked havoc in the state. Kottayam and Idukki are the worst-hit districts in the state where at least 22 people are feared to have lost their lives.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Houses in Kerala's Kottayam district drowned in flood water</p></div>

Houses in Kerala's Kottayam district drowned in flood water

Photo Credit: Krishna Prasad

I am a resident of Chenappady, in Kottayam district, where the damages are severe due to the overflowing Manimala River. My house, which is around 200-250 metres away from the river, was completely submerged in the river water. All that could be seen was the roof of the house. Two houses beside mine have also been washed away completely in the river current. I had to move to another house in the neighbourhood, which is located at a higher altitude.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Water storage tank washed away by&nbsp;Manimala River in Kerala's Kottayam</p></div>

Water storage tank washed away by Manimala River in Kerala's Kottayam

Photo Credit: Krishna Prasad

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The overflowing Manimala river in Kerala's Kottayam</p></div>

The overflowing Manimala river in Kerala's Kottayam

Photo Credit: Krishna Prasad

Everything in my house — essential commodities, electric appliances, bed, clothes, have been damaged. Now, since it has stopped raining and water has started receding, everything inside my house is wrapped in mud that came with the flood water. I'm hoping it does not rain heavily any more so I can move back to my house.

ADVERTISEMENT
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Krishan Prasad's house, in Kottayam's&nbsp;Chenappady town, submerged in flood water</p></div>

Krishan Prasad's house, in Kottayam's Chenappady town, submerged in flood water

Photo Credit: Krishna Prasad

Since the bridges across the Manimala River have either broken or been washed away in the water current, I am not able to visit my brother’s house to see the situation at his place.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Cheruvally bridge completely destroyed by water current</p></div>

Cheruvally bridge completely destroyed by water current

Photo Credit: Krishna Prasad

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Karimbukayam bridge, in Kottayam's&nbsp;Chenappady town, was damaged by overflowing water</p></div>

Karimbukayam bridge, in Kottayam's Chenappady town, was damaged by overflowing water

Photo Credit: Krishna Prasad

The river water is still flowing through the road in the city because of which transport services have been disrupted.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A road in&nbsp;Kottayam's&nbsp;Chenappady town submerged in flood water.</p></div>

A road in Kottayam's Chenappady town submerged in flood water.

Photo Credit: Krishna Prasad

The government has deployed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to carry out rescue and relief operations in our city.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Releif operation being carried out by NDRF near the main market in&nbsp;Chenappady</p></div>

Releif operation being carried out by NDRF near the main market in Chenappady

Photo Credit: Krishna Prasad

We have also received a warning from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) that there could be incessant rain again in the next 24 hours. We hope it doesn’t rain again because whatever little is left with us, will be completely destroyed if it rains again.

(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)

Published: 
Edited By :Tania Thomas

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT