What Caused Heavy Rains and Landslides in South Kerala in October?

This is the fourth successive year that we are seeing flash floods and incessant rains in the state.

What is worrisome is the lack of response to scientific reports calling for immediate action, opined weather experts.

Prakash explained that the staggered delay in the monsoons and variability in rainfall is a direct consequence of climate change.

When we studied the ecological impact of the Western Ghats, we found that the highest number of vulnerable zones are in Kerala. There are 44 major rivers and tributaries flowing through Kerala, of which 10 have been identified as most vulnerable to flooding. We have the knowledge, but the action plan needs to be drafted, corroborating with the scientific knowledge we already have," he added.

"Many are calling this a consequence of climate change and so we can't do anything about it. But that is not true. You cannot control the rains. But it is the unplanned urbanisation and deforestation that has blocked the flow of water. The dams are not able to work efficiently because of soil erosion, which has been triggered by deforestation and destruction of wetlands. If there is no large-scale afforestation, then Kerala is in serious trouble," said Shaji.

A senior meteorologist said that the state and central government have been quite lethargic in their attitude and need to address the issue at the earliest "before Kerala is submerged in water and debris".

Environment activists demanded that a separate ministry be set up to address climate change in the country.