What Caused Heavy Rains and Landslides in South Kerala in October?

Meteorologists have concluded that the rainfall is mainly a localised phenomenon triggered due to the low-pressure system formed in the Arabian Sea.

Research director and professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy and Indian School of Business Dr Anjal Prakash, who has been studying the rise in unexpected cyclonic activity in the southern coast for the past five years, attributed the cause to the warming up of the Arabian Sea.

"A study has revealed that global warming has led to the sinking of the ocean. Because of the increase in carbon emissions, the ocean is warmer and acidic. This warming of the ocean has led to an increase in cyclonic activity. We have found that over 38% of the population is vulnerable to the impact of this increase in sea temperature," he told The Quint.

The heating of the Arabian Sea is linked to the southern Indian Ocean, which in turn is connected to the Pacific Ocean system.

"Earlier, we used to hear about cyclones in Andhra Pradesh or the Odisha coast, but never in the Arabian Sea. In the past two-four years, the surface temperature in the Arabian Sea is increasing and that is why the coast that was not prone to such extreme conditions is now witnessing a number of cyclones," said senior journalist K A Shaji.