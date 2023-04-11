Viral Video of 'Ramayana' Playing at Noida Pub Sparks Arrests, Case Filed

A file photo of Noida expressway used for representation only.
(Photo Courtesy: Wikimedia Commons)
An incident at a Noida pub has led to the arrest of two people, including the owner of the establishment, on Monday, 10 April.
In particular: The incident that prompted the arrests took place at a pub called Lord of the Drinks in Noida's Gardens Galleria mall.
Videos of the incident first surfaced online
One such video purportedly shows people grooving to music with scenes from a television show based on Ramayana in the backdrop
Facing the music: While no one lodged a complaint, Noida Police said that it took suo motu cognisance of the matter and registered a case at the Sector 39 Police Station.
Franchise pub owner Manak Chaudhary and manager Abhishek have been placed under arrest
They've been charged with promoting enmity between different groups and outraging religious feelings, according to The Indian Express
Meanwhile, the authorities said that efforts are being made to trace the DJ in the video.
