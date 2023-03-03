3 Arrested From Noida Pharma Firm Over Cough Syrup Deaths of Uzbekistan Children

The Noida Police on Friday, 3 March arrested three employees of a pharmaceutical company whose cough syrup had allegedly led to the deaths of 18 children in Uzbekistan in December 2022.

The case: This comes after an FIR was filed on Thursday against five officials of Marion Biotech, which included two of the firm's directors, according to news agency PTI.

The complaint was filed by a drugs inspector of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization, officials said.