Khargone Violence: FIR Registered Against Digvijaya Singh for 'Fake' Tweet

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh for sharing a photograph related to Khargone communal violence in Madhya Pradesh which later allegedly turned out to be fake.

The FIR against Singh was registered at a Bhopal police station on the basis of a complaint lodged by the BJP district (Bhopal) president Sumit Pachauri on Tuesday, 12 April.

Singh, who is also the former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, was booked under Section 153 (a), 295 (a), 465 and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code, sources told IANS.