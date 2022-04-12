Bihar: 3 Held After Man Raises Saffron Flag on Mosque Amid Ram Navami Procession

The Bihar Police on Tuesday, 12 April, arrested three people for allegedly erecting a saffron flag atop a mosque in Muzaffarpur on Ram Navami day, news agency ANI reported Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Jayant Kant, as saying.

An FIR has reportedly been lodged in the matter.

A video of the man surfaced online on Tuesday, which showed him climbing the mosque wall, as people celebrating the Hindu festival flashed swords and hockey sticks in jubilation.

The procession was taken out in front of the Dak Bangla Masjid in Mohammadpur village, NDTV reported.

As per the Muzaffarpur police, the situation was brought under control once the police reached the spot, and the flag was removed from the Muslim place of worship. There has been no communal unrest since the incident, the police added, according to ANI.