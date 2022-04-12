JNU Violence: Education Ministry Seeks Report on Ram Navami Unrest on Campus

Two days after violence erupted at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on the occasion of Ram Navami, the Union Ministry of Education on Tuesday, 12 April, sought a report from the university's administration over the unrest that had broken out at the campus.

At least 16 students were injured at JNU on Sunday evening, after clashes between students, allegedly over the serving of non-vegetarian food on Ram Navami.

The JNU administration had said in a statement on Monday that it would "not tolerate" any violence on campus.

"The vice chancellor conveyed that no violence will not be tolerated on campus and appealed the students to maintain peace and harmony... Security has been instructed to be vigilant in preventing such incidents and submit a report immediately to the JNU administration," the university had said in a statement.