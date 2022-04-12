JNU Violence: Education Ministry Seeks Report on Ram Navami Unrest on Campus

Two days after violence erupted at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on the occasion of Ram Navami, the Union Ministry of Education on Tuesday, 12 April, sought a report from the university's administration over the unrest that had broken out at the campus.
(Photo Courtesy: JNU)
At least 16 students were injured at JNU on Sunday evening, after clashes between students, allegedly over the serving of non-vegetarian food on Ram Navami.
The JNU administration had said in a statement on Monday that it would "not tolerate" any violence on campus.
"The vice chancellor conveyed that no violence will not be tolerated on campus and appealed the students to maintain peace and harmony... Security has been instructed to be vigilant in preventing such incidents and submit a report immediately to the JNU administration," the university had said in a statement.
The JNU Students' Association (JNUSU) had blamed the ABVP for "forcing and attacking the mess committee to change the dinner menu and exclude the usual non-vegetarian items in it for all students." On the other hand, the ABVP had accused 'leftists' of creating a ruckus and obstructing a Ram Navami pooja celebration.
The Delhi Police has filed an FIR against unknown ABVP students under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 509 (Whoever, intending to insult the modesty of any woman) 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) a probe is on to evidence and identify culprits.
Another FIR was later filed on the complaint of ABVP. Further investigation is underway to collect more evidence and identify the culprits, as per the police.
