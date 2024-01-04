Ram Mandir Inauguration: ‘Holy Ayodhya’ App Launched to Book Homestays; Details

The 'Holy Ayodhya' app is launched recently for Ram Mandir visitors.
(Photo: iStock)
The Ayodhya administration officially unveils the 'Holy Ayodhya' app, which is designed by the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA). It is important to note that the app is exclusively for tourists visiting the auspicious Ram Mandir. People who wish to visit Ram Mandir and want to stay in affordable homestays can book their rooms via the 'Holy Ayodhya' app. Interested visitors should take note of the latest details about the app if they want to book their homestays.
The 'Holy Ayodhya' app for Ram Mandir visitors is currently available for Android users. It flaunts a user-friendly interface similar to typical hotel booking platforms. Android users can download the app and go through the process of booking homestays. However, the app uniquely focuses on listing homestays across Ayodhya, with room tariffs of around Rs 1000. Visitors should know the latest details.
Here is everything you should know about the Holy Ayodhya app that was introduced recently by the Ayodhya administration. We have all the latest updates for interested visitors to stay informed.
To book a room through the app, tourists must enter their correct phone number and make an online payment to confirm their booking. It is important to note that the cancellation policy allows a free cancellation and a full refund only if the person cancels the booking twenty-four hours before the scheduled check-in time.
Interested people should note that the check-in time for most rooms is 2 pm, as per official details.
Anticipating a significant increase in visitors on 22 January, the administration is introducing a detailed plan to welcome around 8000 guests. This includes 5000 members of Sant Samaj, who will travel using various transport to reach Ayodhya. A dedicated corridor is being built to ensure smooth traffic flow during VVIP movements.
To know more about the 'Holy Ayodhya' app, you have to go through the details announced by the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)