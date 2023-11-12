'Amazing, Unforgettable': PM Modi on Ayodhya's Record of Lit 'Diyas' This Diwali

This Diwali, Ayodhya has broken its own record and entered the Guinness World Records for lighting the highest number of lamps (over 2.2 million) simultaneously at a single location. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, 12 November, calling it "amazing" and "unforgettable."
On Saturday witnessed the Diwali celebration of the seventh Deepotsav with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appealing to residents to ensure a “historic welcome” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he visits to seat 'Lord Ram' in the temple on 22 January.
Diplomats from 54 countries attended the grand celebration in Ayodhya.
The Ayodhya Deepotsav celebrations began with the formation of the Yogi Adityanath-led government in 2017. In that year, about 51,000 diyas were lit and the number went up to 4.10 lakh in 2019.
In 2020, over 6 lakh earthen lamps were lit and more than 9 lakh in 2021.
In 2022, more than 17 lakh diyas were lit and in 2023, more than 22 lakh diyas were lit across 51 ghats in the city.
