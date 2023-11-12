'Amazing, Unforgettable': PM Modi on Ayodhya's Record of Lit 'Diyas' This Diwali

This Diwali, Ayodhya has broken its own record and entered the Guinness World Records for lighting the highest number of lamps (over 2.2 million) simultaneously at a single location. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, 12 November, calling it "amazing" and "unforgettable."

On Saturday witnessed the Diwali celebration of the seventh Deepotsav with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appealing to residents to ensure a “historic welcome” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he visits to seat 'Lord Ram' in the temple on 22 January.