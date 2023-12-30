PM Modi Inaugurates Ayodhya Dham Railway Station, Valmiki International Airport

What Modi's day will look like: PM Modi inaugurated the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station and then flagged off two new Amrit Bharat trains and six new Vande Bharat trains at 11.15 am.

At around 12.15 pm, he inaugurated the newly built Ayodhya airport, named the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport. Subsequently he addressed a public meeting and then inaugurated and lay the foundation stones of infrastructure projects.

To enhance accessibility to the temple, Modi inaugurated four newly redeveloped roads — Rampath, Bhaktipath, Dharampath, and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Path.

Cultural events on cards: The prime minister will be welcomed by over 1,400 artists from across the country who will present folk art and cultural programmes on 40 stages set up along the route from the airport to the railway station.