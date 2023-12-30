In Photos: PM Modi Inaugurates Slew of Infrastructure Projects in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the gathering during a roadshow ahead of the inauguration of a redeveloped station and a newly-built airport, in Ayodhya, on Saturday,30 December.
(Photo: PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched down in Ayodhya on Saturday, 30 December and was welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanayth.
PM Narendra Modi waves to the gathering during a roadshow ahead of the inauguration of inaugurate the flagship Maharishi Valmiki International Airport. The PM also inaugurated the Ayodhya Dham Junction railway station and flagged off six Vande Bharat and two Amrit Bharat trains.
People arrive ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow, in Ayodhya on Saturday, 30 December.
The Prime Minister is slated to inaugurate projects, including the Ayodhya railway station and airport worth close to Rs 15,000 crore, according to reports.
Artists rehearse ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow, in Ayodhya, Saturday on 30 December.
People sit near a poster ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival, in Ayodhya, on Saturday on 30 December.
A security official walks past closed shop shutters decorated with religious signs ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival, in Ayodhya on Saturday, 30 December.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off a train during the inauguration of redeveloped Ayodhya Dham Station with UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in attendence.
The Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station, developed at a cost exceeding Rs 240 crore, features a modern three-storey building equipped with contemporary amenities such as a food plaza, waiting hall, toilets, drinking water stations, escalators, lifts, staff rooms, shops, waiting rooms, and an entry footbridge.
The station building will be 'accessible for all' and an 'IGBC-certified green station building'.
A train yet to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the redeveloped Ayodhya Dham Station, in Ayodhya, on Saturday, 30 December.
PM Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, CM Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during the inauguration of redeveloped Ayodhya Dham Station, in Ayodhya, on Saturday on 30 December.
PM visited the house of the beneficiary woman of Ujjwala scheme, Meera, and had tea at her residence
PM Modi also took stock of the Ujjwala Yojana and its effects.
