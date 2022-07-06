ADVERTISEMENT
SC To Hear Zee News Anchor Rohit Ranjan’s Plea in Rahul Gandhi Case Tomorrow
Ranjan had been arrested on Tuesday by Noida Police and later relased on bail.
i
The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 6 July, agreed to hear Zee News anchor Rohit Ranjan's plea seeking urgent hearing.
The case has been listed for hearing on Thursday.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
Edited By :Padmashree Pande
