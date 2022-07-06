ADVERTISEMENT

SC To Hear Zee News Anchor Rohit Ranjan’s Plea in Rahul Gandhi Case Tomorrow

Ranjan had been arrested on Tuesday by Noida Police and later relased on bail.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 6 July, agreed to hear Zee News anchor Rohit Ranjan's plea seeking urgent hearing.

The case has been listed for hearing on Thursday.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)

