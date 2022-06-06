Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: 1 Held For Housing Suspects, Total Arrests Now 3

Sidhu Moose Wala had 25 bullets fired at him, as per details of his autopsy report accessed by The Quint.
(Photo: IANS)
The Punjab Police on Sunday, 5 June arrested one Davinder Kala in the high-profile case pertaining to the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, taking the total number of arrests made in the case to three.
SSP Moga, Gulneet Singh Khurana, indicated that Kala was earlier called in for questioning, news agency ANI reported.
As per the inputs, Kala provided shelter to two individuals suspected of Moose Wala's murder, Keshav and Charanjeet, in May.
On 2 June, two persons identified as Pavan Bishnoi and Naseeb Khan were arrested by the police from Bhirdana, India Today reported.
On 29 May, Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. His cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.
Hours later, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) VK Bhawra informed, "Gangster Goldy Brar has taken responsibility for the murder. Lawrence Bishnoi gang is behind the murder. At least three weapons were used in the murder."
Meanwhile, on 3 June, Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jagjit Singh moved the Supreme Court over the murder and demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter.
Singh argued in his Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that Moose Wala's killing has completely shaken public confidence in Punjab.
It also said that not only has the state government "miserably failed" in preventing the incident from taking place, but it has also not been able to put a stop to gang wars that have created a "storm of fear and terror" in Punjab.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI and India Today.)
