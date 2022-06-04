Amit Shah Likely To Meet Sidhu Moose Wala's Family in Chandigarh Today

Home Minister Amit Shah
(Photo: PTI)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to meet slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's parents in Chandigarh on Saturday, 4 June, BJP officials told news agency PTI.
Shah is set to arrive and meet the Punjab BJP leaders after which, he will inaugurate the 'Khelo India Youth Games' in Haryana's Panchkula.
Earlier, state Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and Rural Development Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal also visited Moose Wala's house, Hindustan Times reported.
Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mansa on May 29.
According to the autopsy report, Moose Wala's body bore 19 bullet injury marks.
(With inputs from PTI and Hindustan Times)
