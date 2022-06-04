Amit Shah Likely To Meet Sidhu Moose Wala's Family in Chandigarh Today

According to Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the Punjabi singer's family had written a letter to the home minister seeking a probe by central agencies into Moose Wala's brutal murder.

Shah is set to arrive and meet the Punjab BJP leaders after which, he will inaugurate the 'Khelo India Youth Games' in Haryana's Panchkula.

Punjab CM Bhagwat Mann who has faced severe criticism for scaling down Moose Wala's state-security, along with 442 other VVIPs, met the singer's family on Friday and assured them that his killers would soon be put behind bars.