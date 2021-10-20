Amarinder’s New Party: Had Said All Along, Says Punjab Min; BJP Welcomes Move

The announcement by Punjab's former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday that he will form a new political party and was open to partnering with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other "like-minded parties," has been received with a lot of criticism.

Punjab minister Pargat Singh on Tuesday hit out at Singh, "I had said all along that Captain is in bed with the BJP and Akali Dal. He used to get his agenda from the BJP."

Amarinder Singh had said that if the farmers' protest is resolved, he will consider a "seat arrangement" with the BJP and breakaway Akali groups ahead of next year's assembly elections in the state. Incidentally, he had dismissed the possibility of joining forces with the BJP last month after his meeting with Union Minister Amit Shah.