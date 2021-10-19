Ex-Punjab CM Amarinder Singh To Launch His Own Party: Report

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.
Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday, 19 October, in an interview with a media organisation, announced that he will form his own political party, which is likely to ally with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
In an interview with The Print, Singh also shared that he will reach out to farmers for the upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab.
Singh also indicated that the prolonged farmers’ protest against the three farm laws may be heading towards a resolution soon. Further, The Print quoted the captain as saying:
Days after resigning as the Punjab Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh had on 30 September said that he is leaving Congress, but not joining the BJP.
"(I am) not joining BJP but will quit Congress. Can't stay in a party where I'm insulted and not trusted. Still exploring options," Singh was quoted as saying.
Singh's statement about not joining the BJP had come a day after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence, amid widespread speculation about him joining the Hindu nationalist party. However, shortly after the meeting, Singh's media adviser Raveen Thukral shared a photo of the duo on Twitter and quoted the leader as saying that the meeting was to discuss the farmers' protest against the farm laws.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)