Ex-Punjab CM Amarinder Singh To Launch His Own Party: Report

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday, 19 October, in an interview with a media organisation, announced that he will form his own political party, which is likely to ally with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In an interview with The Print, Singh also shared that he will reach out to farmers for the upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab.

Singh also indicated that the prolonged farmers’ protest against the three farm laws may be heading towards a resolution soon. Further, The Print quoted the captain as saying: