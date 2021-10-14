'Looking for Cheap Publicity': Amarinder on Punjab Min's Remarks Amid BSF Row

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.
Former Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab Amarinder Singh on Thursday, 14 October, lambasted Pargat Singh, a minister in the newly appointed Punjab cabinet for his remarks against the the former CM in relation to the Border Security Force (BSF) row, saying that "he has nothing better to do than cook up ridiculous stories for cheap publicity".
The former CM also slammed his rival, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. Thukral quoted, "you and @sherryontopp (Sidhu) are clearly birds of the same feather."
Earlier in the day, the state cabinet minister had cast aspersions on Amarinder Singh and stated, "I've always said Captain is with BJP only. Earlier he went to Delhi to make delay in paddy procurement and now this... If you're deploying BSF in Punjab it shows your motive to impose governor rule," news agency ANI reported.
Reacting to the decision, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi had expressed his condemnation of the move and called it an "attack on federalism" and an "irrational" decision. He also urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to revoke the decision.
Meanwhile, Amarinder Singh reportedly seemed to welcome the Union government's move, and said that it would strengthen the state of Punjab, NDTV reported.
(With inputs from NDTV and ANI.)
