Opposition Won’t Form Government in Puducherry, Says BJP

Puducherry Bharatiya Janata Party leadership whose three nominated MLAs are in the Opposition said that they are “not going to stake their claim to form the government” in the Union Territory.

A senior BJP leader told The Quint that an announcement to this effect will soon be made by the national leadership of the BJP. Meanwhile, sources close to N R Congress leader N Rangasamy told The Quint that, he intends to form government “only if the Lieutenant Governor invites him to”. NR Congress expects the Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to make the announcement.

The Opposition, which includes NR Congress, All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and BJP have 14 MLAs.