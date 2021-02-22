Can Cong Win in Puducherry, Riding on ‘Anti-BJP Sentiment’ Alone?

The Indian National Congress in Puducherry, which could not prove its majority in the Assembly on Monday, 22 February, is hoping to bank on the anti-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sentiment to tide over the upcoming elections in the Union Territory.

“In the last polls held in 2016, the BJP could not win a single seat in Puducherry even though the party had fielded candidates in 18 seats. This shows that the people here do not want a BJP government,” a senior Congress leader told The Quint, on the condition of anonymity.