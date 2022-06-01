Protests in Rajasthan After Murder of Former BJP Councilor Jagdish Soni's Son

Ratan Soni was allegedly killed by a group of persons wielding swords and sticks on Tuesday night.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Protests broke out in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councilor Jagdish Soni's son Ratan aka Rakesh Soni was allegedly murdered by persons wielding swords and sticks on Tuesday, 31 May.
A large mob, including some right-wing Hindu organisations, gathered at the city's Subhash Chowk to raise slogans against Ratan's murder. A large number of police personnel were also deployed to maintain law and order.
An appeal to call a bandh in Chittorgarh on Wednesday was also made as a mark of protest against the killing.
Ratan, a worker of the Bajrang Dal, was allegedly attacked by some youths when he was returning after attending a programme in Manglik Dham on Tuesday night. The miscreants left the spot after attacking him.
Ratan was then rushed to the district hospital, after which he was taken to Udaipur. However, he died during the journey.
His body was later brought to Chittorgarh's district headquarters.
Meanwhile, the police said that the investigation was ongoing, and that three suspects had been taken into custody so far.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Preeti Jain also appealed for peace, and the maintenance of law and order in the district.
The internet was also suspended in the area for a period of 24 hours.