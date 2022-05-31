Vicky Middukhera Murder: Brother Moves Punjab & Haryana HC Seeking Protection

According to the LiveLaw report, Ajaypal Singh's instant plea was moved days before Moose Wala's murder, where he alleged that gang members from the Bambiha group, allegedly involved in Vicky's murder and a rival gang of Lawrence Bishnoi's, might try to kill him as he is the sole eyewitness in Vicky's murder.

The plea stated that Moose Wala and his manager Shagundeep had surfaced in Vicky's murder. However, the plea added that as soon as the Punjab police got to know about the duo's involvement, instead of arresting Shagundeep Singh, they let him fly away to Australia.