25 Bullet Wounds on Sidhu Moose Wala's Body, Suggests Post-Mortem Report

Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moose Wala was shot by 25 bullets, as per details of his autopsy report accessed by The Quint.
(Photo: IANS)
Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moose Wala was hit by 25 bullets, as per details of his autopsy report accessed by The Quint.
Unknown gunmen killed Moose Wala near Jawaharke village in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday, 29 May.
In addition, there were injuries to the internal organs of Moose Wala. A bullet was also found in his skull bone. The maximum bullets were on the chest and abdomen. Moose Wala was also injured on the arm and leg.
Punjab Police had claimed on Sunday that gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar, and their associates were involved in the killing.
Hours after Moose Wala's murder on 29 May, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra had claimed, "The Lawrence Bishnoi gang is involved in this murder."
Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar claimed to take responsibility for Moose Wala's killing in two Facebook posts that were doing the rounds on Sunday as they wanted to avenge the death of Vicky Middukhera. Vicky was reportedly a college friend of Bishnoi.
Thirty-three-year-old Vicky Middukhera was shot dead on 7 August 2021, in the parking lot of sector 71 market in Mohali, allegedly by sharpshooters of the Bambiha group.
The posts claimed to have been on behalf of Bishnoi and said: "I, along with my brother Goldy Brar, take responsibility for killing Sidhu Moose Wala. People may say whatever they want to, but we have avenged the death of our brother Vicky Middukhera. Sidhu Moose Wala had helped to get him killed."
"I had called him from Jaipur and told him that what he did was wrong. He told me he didn't care for anyone, and he challenged me, saying that he, too, kept his weapon loaded. So now we have avenged our brother's death. But this is just the beginning. Whoever was involved in the killing of our brother, they should be alert."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)