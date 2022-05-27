Karnataka: Dalit Man Killed for Being in Love With Muslim Woman, Two Arrested

Karnataka police has arrested two Muslim men for allegedly stabbing to death a Dalit man who was allegedly in love with the sister of one of the accused. The incident happened in Wadi railway quarters on 25 May, and the victim has been identified as Vijay Kamble.

The victim's family has alleged that the accused were disapproving of Kamble because he was Dalit.

According to the police, the accused Shahbuddin allegedly confronted Vijay Kamble about his relationship with the former's sister. Soon, the verbal argument allegedly escalated into a full-fledged attack, where Shahbuddin and his friend Nawaz allegedly assaulted the Dalit man using iron rods and stabbed him to death.