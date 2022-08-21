Massive Tyagi Mahapanchayat Protest in Support of BJP Leader Accused of Abuse

The Tyagi Mahapanchayat at the Ramlila Maidan in Noida's Sector 110 where thousands of members of the Tyagi community are protesting the arrest of Shrikant Tyagi.
(Photo: The Quint)
Hundreds of people have gathered in Ramlila Maidan in Noida's Sector 110, in support of Bharatiya Janata Party Leader Shrikant Tyagi, and thousands more are expected to arrive soon at the location.
The people of the Tyagi community have convened a mahapanchayat, are opposing the arrest of the BJP leader, who is accused of abusing and assaulting a woman.
The Tyagi community, which is outraged by Shrikant's arrest, is also being supported by Brahmins and Bhumihars, who are expected to come from neighbouring states of Bihar, Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab to join the protest.
As of now, over 800 people have gathered at the protest site demanding immediate release of Shrikant Tyagi.
The mahapanchayat has also slammed the police for targeting Tyagi and demanded withdrawal of cases registered against six others accused in the case.
The community heads are insisting that a judicial probe be initiated against the police for having allegedly tortured the accused wife Anu Tyagi.
The Sanyukt Tyagi Swabhiman Morcha, the main organiser of the protest, which also ensured all logistical support, said that political motives must be investigated in the case.
Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh police have deployed additional personnel in and around the protest site to maintain law and order.
The traffic movement on arterial roads connecting Link Road, Lotus Blue Bird Junction, Maharshi Ashram Chowk have been diverted to avoid congestion and ensure easy movement of vehicles.
The police also said that no vehicles will be allowed between Lotus Blue Bird junction and Maharshi Ashram Chowk in Noida.
Shrikant Tyagi was arrested earlier this month for having abused and assaulted a woman in housing society in Noida.
The Gautam Budh Nagar district court also denied bail to Tyagi on 11 August 2022, in a case registered against him as per sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (assault or use of criminal force on any woman, intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will thereby outrage her modesty), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of public peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 447 (criminal trespass) of the IPC for allegedly assaulting the woman in the housing society.
The alleged abuse and assault took place in Grand Omaxe society in Sector-93B when the woman raised objections against planting some trees by the BJP leader, citing violation of rules.
A video of Tyagi hurling abuses, making derogatory remarks and pushing the woman also went viral on social media.
The woman has accused that Tyagi, who lives on the ground floor of the same society, was encroaching upon the common area and resorted to abuse when questioned.
