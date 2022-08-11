‘All Our Things Have Now Become Illegal’: Shrikant Tyagi’s Wife After His Arrest

A day after the purported Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shrikant Tyagi was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police for abusing and assaulting a woman, his wife said that "everything is now being dragged."

"What happened was wrong, he should've apologised. The topic was that he insulted a woman. It should have been handled like that. But everything is now being dragged. Our car, trees, house, everything has suddenly become illegal," Anu Tyagi, wife of Shrikant Tyagi, told news agency ANI.

She further said that following Tyagi's arrest, their family is being treated "very badly."