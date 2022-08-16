'Don't Make This Political,' Says Woman Abused By Shrikant Tyagi In Viral Video

In a video message released on 15 August, Ana Agarwal, the woman who was threatened and assaulted by purported Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shrikant Tyagi, said that the entire issue should not be converted into a political or caste based fight.

"(Narendra) Modi ji and Yogi (Adityanath) ji have both done wonders for India and so has the BJP. I don't know if he was actually associated with the BJP or not. But in any case, all BJP members are not bad. All Tyagis are not bad. Just like how all Agarwals are not good," she said.