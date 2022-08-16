'Don't Make This Political,' Says Woman Abused By Shrikant Tyagi In Viral Video
Tyagi's supporters, arrested for attempting to threaten the woman in the viral video, have been granted bail.
In a video message released on 15 August, Ana Agarwal, the woman who was threatened and assaulted by purported Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shrikant Tyagi, said that the entire issue should not be converted into a political or caste based fight.
"(Narendra) Modi ji and Yogi (Adityanath) ji have both done wonders for India and so has the BJP. I don't know if he was actually associated with the BJP or not. But in any case, all BJP members are not bad. All Tyagis are not bad. Just like how all Agarwals are not good," she said.
Tyagi came under the scanner after a video of him misbehaving with Agarwal in Noida's Grand Omaxe housing society went viral, following her objections of his ground floor house encroaching upon the society premises.
After absconding for a few days, he was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police on 9 August.
Surajpur Court Grants Bail to Tyagi's Supporters
Six supporters of Shrikant Tyagi were granted bail on Tuesday, 16 August, after they were arrested for allegedly entering the society without permission and asking about the address of the woman who was mishandled by Tyagi.
Identified as Prince Tyagi, Nitin Tyagi, Ravi Pandit, Lokendra Tyagi, Churchill and Rahul, they were booked multiple sections of the IPC.
The bail of Tyagi, on the other hand, was rejected by a UP court on 11 August.
He has been charged under IPC Section 354 (assault or use of criminal force on any woman, intending to outrage). The Noida authority also demolished the encroachment outside his house using a bulldozer on 8 August.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.