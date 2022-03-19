Flanked By First-Timers, Bhagwant Mann May Have Full Sway Over Punjab Cabinet

Ten ministers in the newly-formed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab took oath on Saturday, 19 March, in Chandigarh.

Among those who've found a place in the state Cabinet – led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann – are mostly first-time MLAs with only two experienced names, Harpal Singh Cheema and Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, making it to the list.

The new Cabinet has four Dalit faces, and five and four leaders respectively coming from the Malwa and the Majha belts. The Doaba belt, which has 23 Assembly seats and the highest proportion of Dalits in the state is represented by one leader in the Cabinet. Further, despite AAP's talk around women empowerment only one woman leader has found a place in the Cabinet.