Protest Erupts After Kerala Temple Puts Board ‘Banning’ Entry of Muslims

Protests broke out, questions were raised, and a controversy arose after a board outside the Malliyodu Palottu Kaavu, a temple in Kunhimangalam of Kannur, said that Muslims were not allowed inside the premises during festival time.

The board was put up during the Vishu-related festival in the temple this year, held between 14 and 19 April. It was not the first time such a board was seen outside the temple during Vishu.

Last year, a similar board was kept outside the temple with the same message. A person who was formerly in charge at the temple confirmed that the board was put up. MV Jayarajan, CPI(M)'s Kannur district secretary, told media that it was unfortunate that such a board was kept outside the temple and it would be good if whoever kept it could also take it down.