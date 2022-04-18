Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Moves Supreme Court Over Bulldozing of Muslims' Properties

The petition has been prepared by advocate Sarim Naved after consultation with senior advocate Kapil Sibal. Advocate on record Kabir Dixit filed it online. A request for an early hearing on the petition may be made to the Chief Justice of India in the next few days.

Expressing his deep concern over the hatred and sectarianism that has been going on in the country for some time now, Maulana Madani said that "an atmosphere of religious extremism and hatred is prevailing across the country. Conspiracies are being hatched to intimidate minorities, especially Muslims."