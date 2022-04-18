Interfaith Marriage Row: HC Summons Kerala Christian Woman Married to Muslim Man

A habeas corpus is a type of petition seeking the appearance of a particular person before the court.

Shejin, who is a local leader of the DYFI, the youth wing of the CPI(M) in Kozhikode, exchanged garlands with Joisna on 9 April. Shejin is a Muslim and Joisna is a Christian.

Joisna had arrived from Saudi Arabia a few weeks before, for her engagement with another man. However, she left home and got together with Shejin.