Rights Groups Hold Protests Against Remission of Convicts in Bilkis Bano Case

Several rights groups on Saturday, 27 August, organised protests across the country against the remission of life sentences given to 11 convicts in the 2002 Bilkis Bano gang-rape case.
The protests took place at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, Bengaluru’s Freedom Park, and Mumbai, all of them condemned the Gujarat government's decision and demanded that the convicts' life sentences be reinstated.
Large crowds at Jantar Mantar on Saturday condemned the convicts’ release as well as the welcome that they were given after walking free.
Acclaimed Indian actress Shabana Azmi was present at Jantar Mantar and teared up while delivering an emotional speech condemning the convicts’ release.
Indian actress Shabana Azmi at the protest in Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
Meanwhile, over 500 students and human rights activists held a protest against the 11 convicts and raised slogans in Bengaluru's Freedom Park.
Vinay Sreenivasa, an advocate and activist based in Bengaluru, said that the remission was completely unconstitutional and the convicts didn't deserve remission for the heinous crime that they committed.
Moreover, a memorandum carrying the signatures of 200 people against the remission will be submitted to the Karnataka governor.
Women activists of the Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Thane-Palghar unit also held a protest against the convicts' release.
The protest was held at Shivaji Square in Mumbai and participants indulged in sloganeering against the BJP governments at the Centre and in Gujarat.
Thane-Palghar NCP Mahila president Ruta Awhad said:
A protest is also set to take place at Mumbai’s Carter Road Promanade at 5 pm on Sunday, 28 August.
The convicted men had been sentenced to life imprisonment by a Mumbai court in 2008 for gang-raping Bano and killing seven members of her family, including her three-year-old daughter, during the 2002 Gujarat riots.
The sentence was also upheld by the Bombay High Court.
The court then passed on the matter to the Gujarat government, which decided to release them under an outdated remission policy.
The government had taken advice from an advisory committee that was replete with links to the BJP and unanimously recommended the remission of the convicts' sentences.
The 10-member committee comprised two current BJP legislators and three other members of the saffron party.
The convicts were felicitated upon their release from the Godhra sub-jail, with locals touching their feet, offering them sweets, and applying tilak on their foreheads.
She further said, "Two days ago, on August 15, 2022 the trauma of the past 20 years washed over me again. When I heard that the 11 convicted men who devastated my family and my life, and took from me my 3-year-old daughter, had walked free."
