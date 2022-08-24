'Her Defeat Is Our Defeat': Couple Who Sheltered Bilkis Bano in 2002 Relief Camp

“We haven’t spoken to her since the day she left but we have followed the news,” said Latifa. On 16 August, when the couple found out that the 11 men convicted of gang-raping Bilkis and killing 14 of her relatives, had been released from jail, they were shocked and heartbroken.

"I couldn't believe what I saw. My wife and I just stared at each other in disbelief," Yusuf told The Quint, seated inside his drawing room at his home in Mithekhan Mohalla.

When Latifa was told that Bilkis is not speaking to the media, she said, "Jab camp mein aayi thi, tab bhi kisi se baat nahi kar rahi thi. Aaj bhi nahi kar rahi. 20 saalon mein kya badla hai phir? (When she first arrived in the camp, she was silent. She is silent today. What has changed in 20 years?)"