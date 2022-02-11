ADVERTISEMENT

Shabana Azmi Reacts to Kangana Ranaut's Remark on Hijab Row

Here's what Kangana Ranaut has to say about the hijab row.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Shabana Azmi calls out Kangana Ranaut for her views on the Karnataka hijab row.</p></div>
i

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi has called out Kangana Ranaut for her recent remark on the Karnataka hijab row. Tensions have been on the rise since December 2021, when the Government Girls Pre-University College in Udupi barred six Muslim girls from entering their class wearing hijabs.

Kangana shared a post by author Anand Ranganathan and wrote, "If you want to show courage, show it by not wearing burqa in Afghanistan. Learn to break free, not cage yourself.”

Reacting to the actor's statement Shabana replied, "Correct me if Im wrong but Afghanistan is a theocratic state and when I last checked India was a secular democratic republic ?!!!"

A number of celebrities, including Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker, Kamal Haasan, Onir, Munawar Faruqui, and Neeraj Ghaywan, have expressed their views on the hijab row, calling the situation in Karnataka 'distressing'.

'Shameful State of Affairs': Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker, Onir on Hijab Row

