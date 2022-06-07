Oil, Trade, Expats: Why India Can't Risk Ties With Gulf Over Prophet Remarks

After a series of Islamic nations demanded an apology from India for the remarks of two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders about Prophet Muhammad, India has issued a flurry of statements clarifying that the contentious remarks "do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India."

The ruling BJP suspended party spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled Naveen Jindal from the party's primary membership, soon after the country started receiving flak from several Gulf nations on Sunday, 5 June. The central government also assured some of the nations that it had taken "strong action" against the "mischievous elements."

India shares crucial relations, both economic and strategic, with the Gulf nations it is now embroiled in a row with – ties which it cannot risk weakening.