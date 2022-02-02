How Is India's Access to Oman's Duqm Port Linked to China's Maritime Schemes?

Investments have also been made in Maldives, Sri Lanka (Hambantota International Port), and Myanmar as a part of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Oman officially joined the BRI in 2018 and became China’s first base station in the Gulf.

The Port of Duqm has an important role in the BRI. After all, it connects Asia to Africa and Europe.

It is, therefore, no surprise that in 2016, Chinese companies started to invest more than $10 billion dollars in Duqm, according to a 2017 Reuters report.

That was then about half of Oman's foreign direct investment.

Additionally, a chunk of the Duqm SEZ is financially supported by Chinese capital from a China-Oman Industrial park in the area.

China's presence in the Middle East goes beyond its investments in Duqm.

Two months ago, United States (US) intel uncovered proof of construction work of a secret Chinese military facility in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), The Guardian reported.

It was stopped after the US protested against the facility's construction.

Nevertheless, Chinese activities in the region are on the rise.

China has increased trade and improved relations with countries like Egypt, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE to an extent that the former is using these Middle Eastern countries for its own strategic purposes.