EC Proposes Allowing NRIs From Non-Gulf Countries to Vote by Post

The Election Commission has proposed to extend postal ballot services for eligible NRI voters in the US, Canada, New Zealand, Japan, Australia, Germany, France and South Africa.

However, the exclusion of overseas electors from the Gulf countries such as Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, etc., from availing this facility is raising eyebrows.

Earlier in November, the EC had written to the Law Ministry to expedite the amendment to the People’s Representation Act that will extend the postal ballot facility to overseas electors for the upcoming Assembly elections in Puducherry and in the states of Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu.

While some are speculating that it is an attempt to block non-BJP votes, according The Indian Express, Gulf countries have been excluded from the proposed pilot given the MEA’s reservations about seeking permissions for elections in non-democratic countries which may not be approved.