PM Kisan 12th Installment Expected This Month: Who Is Eligible To Get Rs 2000

Farmers are expected to receive positive news by the end of this month, September 2022, as the Central Government is planning to release the 12th installment of PM Kisan within September. The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi or PM Kisan Scheme is a special initiative launched by the Central Government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under the scheme, eligible landholding farmers receive Rs 2000 every four months. The PM Kisan 12th Installment is likely to release by the end of September.
The PM Kisan Scheme officially began in December 2018 to provide pensions to farmers who are in need of financial support. Farmers should stay alert to know when the PM Kisan 12th Installment will be out. The PM Kisan website states that this is a central sector scheme that is entirely funded by the Government of India.
Here are all the details you should know regarding the eligibility before the PM Kisan 12th Installment date is announced by the Central Government.
According to the PM Kisan Scheme, small and marginal farmers who are Indians are eligible to apply for the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi.
It is also important to note that all the landholding farmer families who have cultivable landholding in their names are considered eligible to apply for the PM Kisan Scheme and avail of the benefits.
According to the PM Kisan official website, the following categories are not eligible to avail of the PM Kisan Scheme benefits:
Institutional landholders.
Farmers who fall under one or more of the following categories:
Former and present holders of constitutional posts.
Former and present Ministers/ State Ministers, former/ present Members of LokSabha/ RajyaSabha/ State Legislative Assemblies/ State Legislative Councils, former and present Mayors of Municipal Corporations, and former and present Chairpersons of District Panchayats.
All serving or retired officers and employees of Central/ State Government.
Individuals receiving a monthly pension of Rs 10,000 or more.
All persons who paid Income Tax in the last assessment year.
All working professionals such as doctors, professors, engineers etc.
