PM Kisan 11TH Instalment: Raise a Complaint if You Have Not Received Rs 2000

The central government has officially released the 11th instalment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. It has transferred an amount of approximately Rs 21,000 crore to 10 crore farmers as per the latest details. It is important to note that under the flagship scheme, an amount of Rs 6000 per year is released in three instalments of Rs 2000 each directly into the beneficiaries' bank accounts. Everybody should take note of this scheme.

There are some cases where people might not have received the instalment of Rs 2000. The ones who are eligible for the scheme and haven't received the stated amount in the 11th instalment, can raise a complaint on the government helpline numbers. It is crucial for all the beneficiaries to know the numbers and the steps to raise a complaint.