PM Kisan 11TH Instalment: Raise a Complaint if You Have Not Received Rs 2000

PM Kisan 11th Instalment: Steps to raise a complaint
(Photo: iStock)
The central government has officially released the 11th instalment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. It has transferred an amount of approximately Rs 21,000 crore to 10 crore farmers as per the latest details. It is important to note that under the flagship scheme, an amount of Rs 6000 per year is released in three instalments of Rs 2000 each directly into the beneficiaries' bank accounts. Everybody should take note of this scheme.
There are some cases where people might not have received the instalment of Rs 2000. The ones who are eligible for the scheme and haven't received the stated amount in the 11th instalment, can raise a complaint on the government helpline numbers. It is crucial for all the beneficiaries to know the numbers and the steps to raise a complaint.
There are certain helpline numbers that the people can use to raise a complaint and receive the instalment of Rs 2000. The beneficiaries should first be aware of the steps.
Apart from calling on the numbers, the beneficiaries can also send an email. They can ask about the reason for the non-receipt of money for the 11th instalment of PM Kisan Yojana via the mail.
The official mail id that the people need to use to raise a complaint is pmkisan-ict@gov.in. One should be careful while typing the mail id so that it reaches the concerned authorities.
The beneficiaries can also call on the helpline number 011-24300606,155261 and talk about their problem to the concerned authorities.
Another toll-free number that is provided by the central government to help the beneficiaries is 1800-115-526. Everyone should take note of the numbers and the email ids if they have not received the instalment yet.
